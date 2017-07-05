Tim Tebow homers again for St. Lucie Mets, continues power display in minor leagues

Tim Tebow is at it again.

The former Florida quarterback smacked another home run for the St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday. Tebow cracked a solo shot in the third inning against the Charlotte Stone Crabs. It was part of a four-run inning for the Mets, who led 7-0 after three innings.

This was Tebow’s second home run with St. Lucie since he was promoted to the New York Mets’ high-A affiliate. On June 28, he homered in his second game with St. Lucie.

Say what you want about Tebow, but the former Heisman Trophy winner has shown he has legit strength in the minor leagues. Another home run is sure to draw attention. It will be fun to see how many more power displays he produces during this experiment in minor league baseball.

Keep on keeping on, Tebow.