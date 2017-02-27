Make my team
Make no mistake about it — every swing Tim Tebow takes this spring is critical to his baseball future.

Tebow, 29, reported to New York Mets spring training on Monday to address the crowd of media members awaiting his arrival and then take cuts at the facility.

So far, so good on both fronts. Tebow said all the right things to the baseball media, and then he went on to mash in front of the cameras. He reportedly hit 2 balls out of the park during his first round of batting practice.

While the angle isn’t great for watching the distance of his hits, USA Today’s Steve Gardner captured great shots of Tebow’s swing while in the cage in Port St. Lucie, Fla. on Monday.

According to Gardner, Tebow hit 9 home runs through 4 rounds of batting practice, including 6 to left field. Tebow is a left-handed hitter.

Here’s a look at the first round. You can hear him comment on the balls that were struck over the fence on the video.

Here’s an alternate view of the swings from Mets beat reporter Matt Ehalt.

Well past the age of a baseball prospect, Tebow does not have much time to prove his worth to the Mets after a disappointing showing in the Arizona Fall League last fall. Tebow hit just .194 with no home runs in 62 at-bats against some of baseball’s best minor league pitchers.

A former Florida Gators quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, Tebow begins his journey this spring in the Mets minor league camp. He hopes to turn enough heads to get a look during major league spring training games before the club heading north at the end of March.

