WATCH: Baseball insider says there’s a ‘possibility’ Tim Tebow gets Mets call-up

Tim Tebow in Queens playing Major League Baseball?

The wheels are probably spinning in the front offices of the New York Mets.

As the big league team flounders to the end of the season, one has to believe te spectacle of Tebow joining the club for September call-ups could be at least considered.

One MLB insider says it’s definitely possible.

Tom Verducci, appearing Tuesday on the “Dan Patrick Show,” said fans might just see Tebow in Citi Field someday soon, due at least in part to his performance this summer in the team’s minor leagues.

How much of a long shot is it for @TimTebow to get the call up? Tom Verducci discusses https://t.co/fl18vLxG3Z pic.twitter.com/lZpDOLgGQw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 25, 2017

In the clip above, here’s what famed Sports Illustrated writer Verducci had to say:

“I can (see it), and I know people would be outraged by the dog and pony show,” Verducci said. “He’s done everything the Mets have asked, he’s been a good solider, he’s worked hard, there’s no question he’s gotten better. He’s not a real, true major league prospect, I’m not trying to tell you that, but where’s the harm in bringing him up and rewarding him for what he’s done for the organization?”

Verducci and Patrick referenced a September call-up, when big league rosters are allowed to expand, so that Tebow wouldn’t be forced into everyday duty and he wouldn’t necessarily be taking a roster spot away from somebody who would otherwise be living their dream.

“I think there is a possibility, yes, I wouldn’t rule it out completely,” Verducci summarized.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said earlier this month that it’s unlikely Tebow will be called up this September and that it didn’t cross his mind until recently when he was asked about it – an assertion that is just so unbelievable that it’s… well, it’s just a lie, let’s leave it at that.

Tebow hit .220 with three home runs in 64 games with the Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies in Single-A. However, since moving to the High-A St. Lucie (Fla.) Mets, Tebow has four home runs and is batting .310 in 26 games.