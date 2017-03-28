LSU ‘aggressively working’ toward selling beer in Tiger Stadium in 2017

LSU hopes to be selling alcohol in Tiger Stadium on a limited basis as early as this coming football season.

The school is working on plans to open a beer garden inside the stadium by the start of football season, according to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report’s Stephanie Riegel. The deal is not finalized.

“We are aggressively working to have it in place in the fall,” LSU Spokesman Ernie Ballard said. “But we are still working through everything to make it happen.”

Having a beer garden would keep sales in one area of the stadium rather than serving beer at every concession stand. Ballard said the beer garden would be below the suite and club levels, where alcohol is already available during games.

“The goal is to do it for our fans who don’t have access to the premium areas,” Ballard said.

Ballard said LSU athletics is currently talking to the SEC about the plan. The conference doesn’t allow any of its 14 member schools to sell alcohol at sporting events.

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva has said in the past that he would like to sell beer in the stadium. As of last season, 40 college football programs sold beer in their home stadiums, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd.