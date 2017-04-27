On National Signing Day 2013, I thought Missouri’s recruiting class was signed, sealed and delivered around noon. I was so certain, in fact, that I shut my computer, preparing to hop in the shower before driving to Columbia for the annual Signing Day press conference.

Then I got a text message from a co-worker.

“Who is Charles Harris?”

It was my fifth National Signing Day as a recruiting reporter for Rivals.com, covering Missouri, and for the first time, I was completely stunned. It wasn’t just an unexpected event on National Signing Day. Those happened before. A year early, defensive tackle Edmund Ray — a long time Missouri commitment — quietly signed with Texas A&M. No one, not even Missouri’s coaches, knew he went on a visit to College Station in the weeks leading up to National Signing Day.

Everyone outside of Kyle Field (again, including Missouri’s coaches) found out via the Aggies’ team Twitter account, announcing his signature.

But this was a stunner. I had never even heard of Charles Harris, and he played just a few miles away from where I lived in Kansas City. Not even the most seasoned recruiting reporter heard of him. He was a complete unknown, and the only reason Missouri even had room for him was because they lost the commitment of Dimarya Mixon leading up to signing day, and also missed out on jumbo in-state athlete Kolton Shindelar to Tulsa (Tulsa!).

It was complete luck that Missouri even had room for Harris, a recruit that no one had heard of.

This is Charles Harris

I quickly found out who Charles Harris was.

It took one phone call to Lincoln Prep High School to get Harris’ backstory. His coach quickly put me on the phone with Harris, and it didn’t take much prodding for Harris to give the cliff notes of his life and journey to Missouri.

It’s an incredible story.

Up until the weekend before signing day, Harris thought he was going to Missouri Western. Not only did recruiting reporters never hear about him, but FBS coaches outside of Missouri didn’t know about him. That’s rare, especially considering how easy it is for recruits to get their film out to the masses — and especially considering he wasn’t from middle-of-nowhere Missouri. He was from Kansas City, a common destination for college coaches on the recruiting trail.

I then covered Charles Harris for three of his four years in college, only missing his final season. In his first preseason camp with the Tigers, in 2013, he looked like he was ready to avoid a redshirt and immediately contribute. The only thing holding him back?

He was behind Kony Ealy, Michael Sam, Shane Ray and Markus Golden at defensive end. Three of those four are still in the NFL; all four were drafted.

Harris’ combination of length, athleticism and work ethic were undeniable. He played in a rotation in 2014, his first extended appearance coming after Shane Ray’s ejection for targeting in the 2014 SEC Championship game. From there, he posted 16 sacks and 30.5 tackles-for-loss over the next two seasons, one of the best two-year stretches by any Missouri defensive lineman in school history.

Harris, in my opinion, is a more athletic Markus Golden — who was my favorite Missouri player to cover in the eight years I reported on the team. Golden was a second-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals, and has become one of the most productive young pass-rushers in the NFL. But Golden had clear limitations: Not ideal speed and short arms. What Harris and Golden have in common is a passion for the game, a work ethic that won’t be deterred and high character.

But Harris has the height, length and moves to immediately allow him to succeed in the NFL. He’s Aldon Smith without the baggage.

He’ll be a star.

Four years ago, no one had any idea who Charles Harris was. Missouri’s coaches didn’t know what they had in this late-addition project they added to the 2013 recruiting class.

Now, Harris is a first-round NFL draft pick, headed for Miami to play for the Dolphins. Soon, the NFL will get its own introduction to Charles Harris.