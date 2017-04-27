2017 NFL Draft: Who is Charles Harris? 5 things to know about the Miami Dolphins pick

Charles Harris was drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 22 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Harris is a defensive end from the University of Missouri.

Harris is among elite defensive end prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft class and figures to bolster a team’s pass rush from the Day 1. Harris will be attend for the 2017 NFL Draft, which begins April 27 in Philadelphia. First-round selections will be made on that Thursday night, with Rounds 2 and 3 on April 28 and the remaining rounds on April 29.

Here are 5 quick things to know about Harris.

1. Charles Harris is the next great Missouri defensive lineman

Missouri churned out a number of elite defensive lineman in recent years. Sheldon Richardson, Shane Ray, Kony Ealy and Marcus Golden were taken in the first two round of the NFL draft in the past 5 years. Expect Harris to join them, as he is pegged as a late-first/early-second round pick.

RELATED: Is Charles Harris the best defensive lineman in recent Missouri history?

2. Charles Harris is one of the best pass rushers from the SEC

Harris was voted second team All-SEC this season. Three of the guys who made the first team — Jonathan Allen, Myles Garrett and Derek Barnett — are projected to be high first-round picks.

3. Charles Harris brings plenty of production

Sometimes teams draft a player who might not have a ton of college production. Harris is not among those guys. He was in the top 10 in sacks in the SEC in both his sophomore and junior seasons. In that time he had 16 sacks. In one of the toughest conferences in the country, Harris showed that he can attack the passer.

4. Charles Harris can play the run as well

Harris did see a dropoff in tackles for loss from his sophomore season (18.5) to his junior year (12). But in fairness to Harris, he did finish second in the SEC in tackles for loss as a sophomore. And Missouri saw a coaching and defensive scheme changes as Gary Pinkel stepped down and Barry Odom took over as Missouri head coach.

5. Charles Harris is a late bloomer

Harris didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school. Now 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds, Harris has the potential to play defensive end of outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme.