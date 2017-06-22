Mizzou to rent out vacant dorm rooms to the public during football weekends

Genius innovation that will change the way people consume college football? Complete disaster waiting to happen? Mizzou may have killed two birds with one stone with its latest idea.

In what appears to be a means for helping the Residential Life budget amidst declining enrollment numbers, the Tigers are going to open up vacant dorm rooms to the public for usage during home football weekends this fall. For $120 per night, a two-bedroom suite with four beds could be yours while taking in a Tigers game this season.

Here are the details from the school’s official site:

We are excited to welcome alumni, family members and other visitors to stay in our residence halls for home football games and other campus weekend events in fall 2017. Guests will stay in a furnished two-bedroom suite with four single beds for $120/night plus tax. Parking is available for an additional cost. Free high-speed wireless access, and economy bed linens and towels are included. Check-in time: 3 p.m.-midnight Check-out time: Noon To request a reservation, please complete the following form. Please note that submitting this request does not guarantee a reservation. A Residential Life staff member will contact you within two business days to confirm your reservation.

According to a report from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Mizzou’s enrollment is expected to be down approximately 7.4 percent. A decline that will cost the school roughly $16.6 million in revenue. This move is sure to help put a dent in that number.

A report from Ashley Jost of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch provides more important details on the decision:

A Mizzou spokesman said leaders are still discussing whether alcohol will be allowed in the rental rooms. Three of the seven vacant residence halls have been identified as ones to be used for conference and guest housing, including Center, Excellence and Discovery halls. Those renting a room will have access, just like anyone who walks onto campus, to purchase meals in campus cafeterias.

So just one question remains, Mizzou fans: Who is ready to relive their college years on campus this fall?