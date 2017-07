2017 MLB All-Star Game: Rosters, selections, home run derby, how to watch (07/09/2017)

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game is set for on Tuesday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Marlins Park in Miami. Several replacements were named on Friday, as a number of pitchers will be unable to play, such as the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw.

Leading into the game, Major League Baseball has two days worth of events slated, including the annual MLB Futures All-Star game on Sunday, July 9 and the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday, July 10.

Here’s a complete breakdown of all the information you’ll need for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game:

When is the 2017 MLB All-Star Game?

Tuesday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Who is starting in the 2017 MLB All-Star Game?

American League

CATCHER

Salvador Perez, Royals

FIRST BASE

Justin Smoak, Blue Jays

SECOND BASE

Jose Altuve, Astros

THIRD BASE

Jose Ramirez, Indians

SHORTSTOP

Carlos Correa, Astros

OUTFIELD

Aaron Judge, Yankees

Mike Trout, Angels (injured, will not play) — replaced by Justin Upton, Tigers

George Springer, Astros

Mookie Betts, Red Sox

DESIGNATED HITTER

Corey Dickerson, Rays

National League

CATCHER

Buster Posey, Giants

FIRST BASE

Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals

SECOND BASE

Daniel Murphy, Nationals

THIRD BASE

Nolan Arenado, Rockies

SHORTSTOP

Zack Cozart, Reds

OUTFIELD

Bryce Harper, Nationals

Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

Marcell Ozuna, Marlins

Who are the American League All-Star Reserves?

Gary Sanchez, Yankees, C

Miguel Sano, Twins, 3B

Michael Brantley, Indians, OF

Jonathan Schoop, Orioles, 2B

Yonder Alonso, Athletics, 1B

Nelson Cruz, Mariners, DH

Starlin Castro, Yankees, 2B — replaced by Robinson Cano, Mainers, 2B

Avisail Garcia, White Sox, OF

PITCHERS

Chris Sale, Red Sox

Ervin Santana, Twins

Jason Vargas, Royals

Corey Kluber, Indians — replaced by Chris Archer, Rays, SP

Andrew Miller, Indians

Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox

Dallas Keuchel, Astros — replaced by Chris Devenski, Astros, RP

Luis Severino, Yankees

Dellin Betances, Yankees

Michael Fulmer, Detriot — replaced by Brandon Kintzler, Twins, RP

Yu Darvish, Rangers — replaced by Roberto Osuna, Blue Jays, RP

Lance McCullers Jr., Astros

Who are the National League All-Star Reserves?

Yadier Molina, Cardinals, C

Corey Seager, Dodgers, SS

Jake Lamb, Diamondbacks, 3B

Michael Conforto, Mets, OF

Cody Bellinger, Dodgers, OF

Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks, 1B

Joey Votto, Reds, 1B

Giancarlo Stanton, OF

Josh Harrison, Pirates, 3B

Ender Inciarte, Braves OF

DJ LeMahieu, Rockies, 2B

PITCHERS

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers — Replaced by Alex Wood, Dodgers

Max Scherzer, Nationals

Carlos Martinez, Cardinals

Robbie Ray, Diamondbacks

Greg Holland, Rockies

Kenley Jansen, Dodgers

Zach Greinke, Diamondbacks

Stephen Strasburg, Nationals

Wade Davis, Cubs

Brad Hand, Padres

Corey Knebel, Brewers

Pat Neshek , Phillies

Which players won each league’s fan vote for the 2017 All-Star game?

AMERICAN LEAGUE: Mike Moustakas, 3B Kansas City Royals

NATIONAL LEAGUE: Justin Turner, 3B, Los Angeles Dodgers

Who are the TV announcers for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game?

The FOX broadcast crew includes: Joe Buck (play-by-play); John Smoltz (color commentator); Ken Rosenthal (sideline reporter).

Where is the 2017 MLB All-Star Game being played?

The 88th All-Star Game is set for Marlins Park in Miami, Fla. on Tuesday, July 11.

Who are the 2017 MLB All-Star Game managers?

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona was set to manage the game, but had a heart procedure. The Indians bench coach, Brad Mills will manage the game in his place.

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon will lead the National League.

When is the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby?

Monday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Who is participating in the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby?

American League

Miguel Sano, 3B, Minnesota Twins

Gary Sanchez, C, New York Yankees

Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees

Mike Moustakas, 3B, Kansas City Royals

National League

Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Miami Marlins

Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Bour, 1B, Miami Marlins

Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado Rockies

2017 Home Run Derby Bracket

When is the 2017 MLB All-Star Futures Game?

Sunday, July 9 at 4 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

Who will play in the 2017 MLB All-Star Futures Game?

Roster information via MLB.com.

U.S. Team

Pitchers

NAME ORG LEVEL B T HT WT BIRTHDATE BIRTHPLACE Beau Burrows DET AA R R 6-2 200 9/18/1996 Fort Worth, TX Stats Jon Duplantier ARI A+ L R 6-4 225 7/11/1994 Newark, DE Stats Jack Flaherty STL AAA R R 6-4 205 10/15/1995 Burbank, CA Stats Foster Griffin KC AA R L 6-3 200 7/27/1995 Orlando, FL Stats Jimmy Herget CIN AAA R R 6-3 170 9/9/1993 Tampa, FL Stats Brett Honeywell TB AAA R R 6-2 180 3/31/1995 Carnesville, GA Stats Michael Kopech CWS AA R R 6-3 205 4/30/1996 Mount Pleasant, TX Stats Triston McKenzie CLE A+ R R 6-5 165 8/2/1997 Brooklyn, NY Stats A.J. Puk OAK AA L L 6-7 220 4/25/1995 Cedar Rapids, IA Stats Tanner Scott BAL AA R L 6-2 220 7/22/1994 Mogadore, OH Stats

Catchers

NAME ORG LEVEL B T HT WT BIRTHDATE BIRTHPLACE Zack Collins CWS A L R 6-3 220 2/6/1995 Pembroke Pines, FL Stats Chance Sisco BAL AAA L R 6-2 195 2/24/1995 Corona, CA Stats

Infielders

NAME ORG LEVEL B T HT WT BIRTHDATE BIRTHPLACE Brian Anderson MIA AA R R 6-3 185 5/19/1993 Edmond, OK Stats Bo Bichette TOR A+ R R 6-0 200 3/5/1998 Orlando, FL Stats Nick Gordon MIN AA L R 6-0 160 10/24/1995 Avon Park, FL Stats Rhys Hoskins PHI AAA R R 6-4 225 3/17/1993 Sacramento, CA Stats Scott Kingery PHI AAA R R 5-10 180 4/29/1994 Phoenix, AZ Stats Ryan McMahon COL AAA L R 6-2 185 12/14/1994 Yorba Linda, CA Stats Brendan Rodgers COL AA R R 6-0 180 8/9/1996 Winter Park, FL Stats Nick Senzel CIN AA R R 6-1 205 6/29/1995 Atlanta, GA Stats

Outfielders

NAME ORG LEVEL B T HT WT BIRTHDATE BIRTHPLACE Lewis Brinson MIL AAA R R 6-3 195 5/8/1994 Fort Lauderdale, FL Stats Derek Fisher HOU AAA L R 6-3 205 8/21/1993 Lebanon, PA Stats Corey Ray MIL AA L L 5-11 185 9/22/1994 Chicago, IL Stats Bryan Reynolds SF A+ S R 6-3 205 1/27/1995 Baltimore, MD Stats Kyle Tucker HOU AAA L R 6-4 190 1/17/1997 Tampa, FL Stats

World Team

Pitchers

NAME ORG LEVEL B T HT WT BIRTHDATE BIRTHPLACE Domingo Acevedo NYY AA R R 6-7 240 3/6/1994 Villa Los Almacigos, D.R. Stats Yadier Alvarez LA A+ R R 6-3 175 3/7/1996 Matanzas, Cuba Stats Jaime Barria LAA AA R R 6-1 210 7/18/1996 Panama City, Panama Stats Luis Escobar PIT A R R 6-1 155 5/30/1996 Cartagena, Colombia Stats Tayron Guerrero MIA AA R R 6-8 210 1/9/1991 Bocachica, Colombia Stats Jonathan Hernandez TEX A+ R R 6-2 175 7/6/1996 Santiago, D.R. Stats Jairo Labourt DET AA L L 6-4 205 3/7/1994 Azua, D.R. Stats Cal Quantrill SD A+ L R 6-2 165 2/10/1995 Port Hope, ON, Canada Stats Mike Soroka ATL A+ R R 6-5 225 8/4/1997 Calgary, AB, Canada Stats Thyago Vieira SEA AA R R 6-2 210 7/1/1993 Sao Paulo, Brazil Stats

Catchers

NAME ORG LEVEL B T HT WT BIRTHDATE BIRTHPLACE Francisco Mejia CLE AA S R 5-10 180 10/27/1995 Bani, D.R. Stats Tomas Nido NYM AA R R 6-0 205 4/12/1994 Oviedo, FL (Puerto Rico) Stats

Infielders

NAME ORG LEVEL B T HT WT BIRTHDATE BIRTHPLACE Yordan Alvarez HOU A+ L L 6-5 225 6/27/1997 Las Tunas, Cuba Stats Rafael Devers BOS AA L R 6-0 195 10/24/1996 Sanchez, D.R. Stats Mauricio Dubon MIL AA R R 6-0 160 7/19/1994 San Pedro Sula, Honduras Stats Lucius Fox TB A S R 6-1 175 7/2/1997 Nassau, Bahamas Stats Vladimir Guerrero Jr. TOR A R R 6-1 200 3/16/1999 Montreal, QC, Canada Stats Yoan Moncada CWS AAA S R 6-2 205 5/27/1995 Abreus, Cuba Stats Josh Naylor SD A L L 6-0 225 6/22/1997 Mississauga, ON, Canada Stats Amed Rosario NYM AAA R R 6-2 190 11/20/1995 Santo Domingo Centro, D.R. Stats

Outfielders