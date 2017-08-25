Tennessee football becoming healthier, but offense struggling to get better

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee’s football team is getting healthier, and now it needs to get better.

In a hurry.

The No. 25-ranked Vols open the season in 10 days against Georgia Tech at 8 p.m. on Sept. 4 in Atlanta’s new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Coach Butch Jones has said it’s not likely Josh Smith will be back from the shoulder injury he suffered last Sunday in practice, but the senior receiver is in better condition than earlier reports indicated.

“It’s an AC sprain — it could be a week, it could be two weeks, it could be four weeks,” Jones said after practice on Thursday. “Josh has worked exceptionally hard and we expect to get him back very soon.”

Other injury updates

Jones said graduate transfer cornerback Shaq Wiggins continues to be sidelined by a hip injury but is expected to be back on the field practicing next week.

Senior cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who suffered a shoulder injury in the spring, was full go through contract drills on Thursday.

Jones said defensive lineman Shy Tuttle continues to work and gain confidence, taking part in the team’s limited scrimmage action Thursday.

Offensive line finally intact

Most noteworthy, Tennessee’s offensive line finally was fully intact.

“Today was great; we had everyone back in terms of the offensive line, working on the competition aspect,” Jones said, “and those five working together, that’s what it will take is consistency and being fluid at that position.”

Jones indicated a lack of execution during the scrimmage portion of practice on Thursday.

“The small details is what’s lacking from this football team, and there has to be a sense of urgency these next couple day,” Jones said. “We cannot beat ourselves with turnovers, penalties and things like that, and we also understand the expectations of special teams as well.”

