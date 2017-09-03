Butch Jones: Georgia Tech has advantage with practice in Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Opinions on location vary around college football. Some think it shouldn’t matter where a game is played, the better team will win regardless. Others believe an unfamiliar atmosphere can play a role in team performance.

Tennessee head coach Butch Jones falls into that second category. Atlanta and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is geographically much closer to Georgia Tech’s campus than Tennessee’s in Knoxville. Therefore, Georgia Tech was able to practice inside the stadium last Tuesday due to a “phone call” according to Jones.

“We will go on Sunday and we’ll do a walk-through, and we’ll catch punts and we’ll catch kickoffs,” Jones said during his weekly appearance on 104.5 The Zone’s “3HL.” “They already have an advantage on us because we were told that they were inside the dome practicing with full pads for a two-hour practice (Tuesday). They got a phone call. We’ll have to make the most of our walk-through on Sunday when we get there, and I know our players are looking forward to it.”

While the details of the “phone call” remain extremely blurry, it’s clear the Yellow Jackets have more time in the game surroundings than the Volunteers. It’s a geographic home game for Georgia Tech though plenty of Tennessee fans will make the trip. Perhaps the noise of the Volunteer faithful can drown out any advantage (perceived or real) provided by Georgia Tech’s practice time in Mercedes-Benz Stadium